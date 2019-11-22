{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — Elwyn “Al” Sumner, 86, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Funeral service will be conducted at a time to be announced on Monday Nov. 25, at the funeral home.

A full obituary will appear in Saturday's edition of The Post-Star.

