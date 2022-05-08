Elva Byrnes
FORT ANN — On May 7, 2022, Elva Byrnes passed away at the age of 91.
Family and friends may call from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday at a place and time to be announced.
A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of The Post-Star.
