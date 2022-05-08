 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elva Byrnes

FORT ANN — On May 7, 2022, Elva Byrnes passed away at the age of 91.

Family and friends may call from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday at a place and time to be announced.

A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday’s edition of The Post-Star. For online condolences please visit

sbfuneralhome.com.

