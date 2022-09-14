 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elsie C. VanVranken

Elsie C. VanVranken

HUDSON FALLS — Elsie C. VanVranken, 94, of Burgoyne Ave., passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital with her family at her side.

Services are pending.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

