Ellen (West) Bombard

GANSEVOORT — Ellen (West) Bombard, 67, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at her home.

Friends may call 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted following the calling hours at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of the paper.