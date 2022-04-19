BALLSTON SPA — Ellen W. Lewza, 91, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, with her loving family by her side.
Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Ave, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.
Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
A full obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the paper.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
