Ellen T. Carrolan
SALEM — Ellen T. Carrolan, 82, of Salem, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her residence.
Calling hours are Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3-6 pm at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem. A funeral mass will be private for the family. A public service will be at 11:15 am Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Salem.
A complete obituary will appear in the Post Star when finalized.
