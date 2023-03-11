Ellen Nizolek

QUEENSBURY — Ellen (Rustici) Nizolek, 96, the most loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend has passed.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at the church.

A graveside ceremony will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

A full obituary will follow.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.