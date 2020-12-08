Ellen G. Abrahamson

ARGYLE — Ellen G. Abrahamson, 85, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

At Ellen’s request there will be no calling hours. Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences and to view Ellen’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of the Post Star.