GLENS FALLS — Elizabeth Stangle, 89, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at St. Mary's Church, Warren St., Glens Falls, NY.

Burial will follow at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury.