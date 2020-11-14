 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elizabeth Mary Shine
0 entries

Elizabeth Mary Shine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS

Elizabeth Mary Shine, 92, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at home surrounded by her daughter and family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, Warren St., Glens Falls.

Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Calling hours are scheduled from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury.

A full obituary will appear in the Sunday, November 15, 2020 edition of the Post Star.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News