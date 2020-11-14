GLENS FALLS
Elizabeth Mary Shine, 92, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at home surrounded by her daughter and family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, Warren St., Glens Falls.
Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.
Calling hours are scheduled from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury.
A full obituary will appear in the Sunday, November 15, 2020 edition of the Post Star.
