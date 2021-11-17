MOREAU — Elizabeth (Dunn) Barcomb, 65, of Moreau passed away peacefully on Friday, November 12, 2021.
Funeral services will be on November 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral home. Burial will follow services and take place at Pine View Cemetery.
Calling hours will be 11:00 AM-2:00 PM Friday, November 19, 2021 at the funeral home
A Full Obituary will appear in Thursday’s Post-Star.
For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
