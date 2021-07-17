ARGYLE — Elizabeth “Betty” Riley, 88, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Washington Center Nursing Home in Argyle.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

A Funeral Service will be conducted following calling hours at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will follow the funeral service at St. Mary's Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

To view Betty's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of the Post Star.