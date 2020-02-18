Elizabeth “Betty” Kilmer
Elizabeth "Betty" Kilmer

WHITEHALL — Elizabeth “Betty” Kilmer passed away at her home, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday Feb. 20, at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall.

A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of The Post-Star.

