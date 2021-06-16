 Skip to main content
Elizabeth "Betsy" Andrus
Elizabeth "Betsy" Andrus

QUEENSBURY — Graveside services for Elizabeth “Betsy” Andrus, who passed away on February 21, 2021, will be conducted at 10 AM on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Pine View Cemetery on Quaker Road in Queensbury. Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

