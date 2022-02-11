QUEENSBURY — Elizabeth Ann Hernandez, 64, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at her home.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at New Hope Community Church, 454 Corinth Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted following the calling hour at noon at the church.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
A full obituary will appear in a later edition of the paper.
