 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elizabeth Ann Hernandez

  • 0

QUEENSBURY — Elizabeth Ann Hernandez, 64, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at her home.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at New Hope Community Church, 454 Corinth Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted following the calling hour at noon at the church.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of the paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The US cities with the oldest homes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News