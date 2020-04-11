Elizabeth A. Schermerhorn
Elizabeth A. Schermerhorn

Elizabeth A. Schermerhorn

QUEENSBURY — Elizabeth A. Schermerhorn, 90, of Robert Gardens North, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

