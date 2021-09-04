 Skip to main content
WARRENSBURG — Eleanor Twiss, 81, passed away unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital, Friday, September 3, 2021.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are pending with Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

