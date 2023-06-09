Eleanor L. Jones

ARGYLE — Eleanor L. Jones, 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Services are pending and will be posted at a later date and time.

Arrangements are pending and in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. To post online condolences and view Eleanor's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.