BRANT LAKE — Eldrid R. Harpp, 80, of State Route 8, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at his home, following a brief illness.

Arrangements are pending and Eldrid's complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.

