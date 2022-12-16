 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elaine P. Wall

HUDSON FALLS — Elaine P. Wall, 77, of Hudson Falls, passed away on December 12, 2022, after a battle with COPD and RSV.

Friends may call on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon on Wednesday, at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church on the Park in Hudson Falls.

A full obituary will appear in Friday's edition of The Post-Star.

Online condolences can be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

