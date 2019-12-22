QUEENSBURY — Elaine M. Brady, 81 years old, of Queensbury and formerly of Oceanside, New York, passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2019, surrounded by family.
Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
You have free articles remaining.
A memorial service will follow immediately after the calling hours.
Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting our website at sbfuneralhome.com.
A complete obituary will appear in Thursday’s edition of The Post-Star.
To plant a tree in memory of Elaine Brady as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.