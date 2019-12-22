Elaine M. Brady
Elaine M. Brady

QUEENSBURY — Elaine M. Brady, 81 years old, of Queensbury and formerly of Oceanside, New York, passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2019, surrounded by family.

Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

A memorial service will follow immediately after the calling hours.

A complete obituary will appear in Thursday’s edition of The Post-Star.

