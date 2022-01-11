QUEENSBURY — Elaine L. Magowan, 91, a loving, caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on Friday, January 7, 2022 at her home in Queensbury.

Funeral services are pending and a full obituary will appear at a later date in the Post Star.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton, Sullivan, Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.