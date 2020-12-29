 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elaine J. Murphy
0 entries

Elaine J. Murphy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Elaine J. Murphy

COHOES—Elaine J. Murphy, 87, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Eddy Village Green in Cohoes.

Services are private to the family.

Arrangements are pending with Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of the Post Star.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News