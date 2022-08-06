 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elaine A. Kronenberger

  • 0

Elaine A. Kronenberger

QUEENSBURY — Elaine A. Kronenberger went into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Calling hours will be held from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, N.Y. Funeral services will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at St. George Orthodox Church, 55 Main Street, South Glens Falls. A full obituary will appear in The Post-Star in Sunday's edition.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Psychologists weigh in on what makes a successful relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News