QUEENSBURY — Elaine A. Kronenberger went into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Calling hours will be held from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, N.Y. Funeral services will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at St. George Orthodox Church, 55 Main Street, South Glens Falls. A full obituary will appear in The Post-Star in Sunday's edition.