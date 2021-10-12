Eileen Wells

LAKE GEORGE — Eileen Wells, of Lake George, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 11, 2021, at her home.

Family and friends may call from 6 p.m.—8 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition of The Post-Star.