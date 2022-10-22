 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Edyth A. Jarett

QUEENSBURY — Edyth A. Jarett, 100, of Queensbury, NY passed away on October 19, 2022.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

A full obituary will appear in The Post-Star at a later date.

