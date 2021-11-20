 Skip to main content
Edwin P. Valis, Jr.

HUDSON FALLS — Edwin P. Valis, Jr., 56, has passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 18, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Arrangements are pending and a full obituary will appear at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Edwin’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

