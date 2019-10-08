{{featured_button_text}}

ARGYLE and VERO BEACH, Fla. — Edwin M. Bonkowski, "Eddie Bond," well-known area musician and original owner of Triads Music Center in Glens Falls took his final journey home peacefully on Oct. 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

To plant a tree in memory of EDWIN BONKOWSKI as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

