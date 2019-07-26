{{featured_button_text}}

FORT ANN — Edward W. Monahan, 58, of Fort Ann, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital, after an extended illness.

A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, followed by calling hours until 7 p.m. at the Mason Funeral Home, 18 George St., Fort Ann.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Edward W. Monahan
