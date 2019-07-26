FORT ANN — Edward W. Monahan, 58, of Fort Ann, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital, after an extended illness.
A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, followed by calling hours until 7 p.m. at the Mason Funeral Home, 18 George St., Fort Ann.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.