QUEENSBURY — Edward T. Hutchinson, 94, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at his home with family by his side.

Arrangements are pending with Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

