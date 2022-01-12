Edward “Ned” Roach
QUEENSBURY — Edward “Ned” Roach, 85, formerly of Waverly Place, passed away December 30, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital.
The Memorial Mass will be postponed due to COVID in the family.
A full obituary will be in a future edition of The Post-Star, with a scheduled date for the Mass.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Audrey J. Hall
CAMBRIDGE — Audrey J. Hall, 88, of Cambridge, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Calling hours are Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 from 4:30 p.m.–7 p.m. at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge. A service will be Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Whiteside Church, 331 Center Cambridge Road, Cambridge.
A full obituary will appear in Thursday’s edition of The Post-Star.
