 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Edward "Ned" Roach

  • 0

Edward ‘Ned’ Roach

QUEENSBURY — Edward “Ned” Roach, 85, formerly of Waverly Place, passed away December 30, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls.

Those that are attending Ned’s services are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls, at a later date.

A full obituary will be in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

A few simple tips to help you cook more at home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News