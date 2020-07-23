Edward M. Bartholomew
Edward M. Bartholomew

QUEENSBURY — Edward M. Bartholomew, Jr, 70, a proud lifelong resident of Glens Falls and Queensbury, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. Pete's Hospital in Albany.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Ed's life will be held at a later date. A full obituary will appear in the Friday edition of The Post-Star. Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury.

