{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Edward J. Lord, 69, passed away Aug. 27, 2019.

Calling hours will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 2, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury. A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 3, at Baker Funeral Home with burial to follow at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

A full obituary will follow in the next edition of The Post-Star.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments