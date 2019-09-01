HUDSON FALLS — Edward F. Breeyear, 79, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at his home, with his wife by his side.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at St. Mary's St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls, followed by a graveside service with military honors at Saratoga National Cemetery.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.