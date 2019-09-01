{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS — Edward F. Breeyear, 79, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at his home, with his wife by his side.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at St. Mary's St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls, followed by a graveside service with military honors at Saratoga National Cemetery.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

