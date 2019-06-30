TENNESSEE — Edward “Ed” Leonard Davis, 88, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and formerly of Glens Falls, died peacefully Tuesday June 18, 2019, surrounded by family.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, July 13, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, preceded by visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Interment with military honors will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery, Queensbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
A complete obituary will appear in the July 7 edition of The Post-Star.
Online condolences may be made by visiting sbfuneralhome.com.
