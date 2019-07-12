{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Edward C. Hooker died on July 10, 2019 after a long illness.

Arrangements are under the direction of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, South Glens Falls. To view Ed's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will follow in Sunday's edition of The Post-Star.

