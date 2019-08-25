{{featured_button_text}}

EDWARD BREEYEAR

GLENS FALLS — Edward Breeyear, 51, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.

Calling hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the funeral home, followed by a graveside service at Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

