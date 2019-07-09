{{featured_button_text}}

ALBANY/WHITEHALL — Earl F. Carswell passed away on Thursday July 5, 2019 at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Albany. Arrangements are pending under the direction of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc. in Whitehall. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

