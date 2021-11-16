Dwight P. Gorham
NEW YORK CITY — Dwight P. Gorham, 79, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at his home in New York City.
Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. A Funeral Mass will follow the hours at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway in Fort Edward. Rite of Committal will follow Mass at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.
