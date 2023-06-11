Dr. Robert O’Connor

QUEENSBURY — Dr. Robert O’Connor, DVM, 72, of Queensbury, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023, with his loving family at his side.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of Bob’s life at the Queensbury Hotel from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.