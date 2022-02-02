QUEENSBURY — Dr. Antonino John “Tony” Romanazzi, DMD, 67, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at his home with his loving family at his side.

Family and friends may call from 4–7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. Masks are mandatory while inside the building.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at the Christ Church United Methodist, Bay Street, Glens Falls.

A complete obituary will appear in Sunday’s Edition of The Post-Star.