Douglas Coughlin

HUDSON FALLS — Douglas Coughlin, 89, of Notre Dame Street, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

Friends may call Monday, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, 12:30 p.m., at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, with full military honors.

