Dorothy Safford
ARGYLE — Dorothy Safford, 95, passed away with her loving family by her side on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Washington Center.
At Dorothy’s request, there will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
Tammy Ann Corbett
GLENS FALLS — Tammy Ann Corbett, 58, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Calling hours will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Flossie Bates officiating. A full obituary will follow in a later edition of The Post-Star.
Elsie C. VanVranken
HUDSON FALLS — Elsie C. VanVranken, 94, of Burgoyne Ave., passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital with her family at her side.
Services are pending.
A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
