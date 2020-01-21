Dorothy E. Scoville
QUEENSBURY — Dorothy Scoville, 84, passed away Jan. 17, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Spring interment in Gansevoort Cemetery in Gansevoort.

A full obituary will follow in Wednesday’s edition of The Post-Star.

