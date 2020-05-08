× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Dorothy Cowels Rouillard

GLENS FALLS & SARATOGA SPRINGS — Dorothy Cowles Rouillard, 91, a longtime resident of Glens Falls and Saratoga Springs, died on May 6, 2020, at the Fort Hudson Health Care Facility.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post Star.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Rouillard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.