Dorothy Cowels Rouillard
Dorothy Cowels Rouillard

Dorothy Cowels Rouillard

GLENS FALLS & SARATOGA SPRINGS — Dorothy Cowles Rouillard, 91, a longtime resident of Glens Falls and Saratoga Springs, died on May 6, 2020, at the Fort Hudson Health Care Facility.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post Star.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

