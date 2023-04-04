Doris T. Underwood

HUDSON FALLS — Doris T. Underwood, 90, a longtime resident of Hudson Falls and member of the United Methodist Church, passed away peacefully at her home, Sunday, April 2, 2023, with her family by her side.

Services are pending.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.