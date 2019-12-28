HUDSON FALLS — Doris M. Sikorak, 93, a longtime Hudson Falls resident, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A Memorial Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Zion Episcopal on Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A full obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of The Post-Star.

