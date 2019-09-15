QUEENSBURY — Doris L. Derway, 91, of Cedar Apartments, Queensbury, died Sept. 12, 2019.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, Aviation Road, Queensbury.
A graveside service will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Queensbury.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
