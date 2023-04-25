Doralee “Lee” Tessier

GLENS FALLS—Doralee “Lee” Tessier, 76, of South Street, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 22, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Calling hours will take place Friday, April 28, 2023, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Interment will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871, where she will rest next to her beloved husband, Mike.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of the Post Star.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.